Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives flak over holding Aaradhyas hand: So possessive mother

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives flak over holding Aaradhya's hand: 'So possessive mother'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is being bashed over her parenting skills.

The actress, who recently landed in Mumbai after spending a week in Chennai with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, is being trolled by netizens.

In a video captured by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport, Aishwarya is seen exiting the premises, holding the hand of her 9-year-old daughter, Aaradhya.

Aishwarya's sheer affection for daughter was dubbed excessive pampering by fans who made fun of the actress always holding her daughter.

One YouTube user wrote, " wonder at what age she will stop holding her hand lol"

Another added, "As per usual, she’s clutching onto her daughter for dear life."



