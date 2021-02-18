Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives flak over holding Aaradhyas hand: So possessive mother

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is being bashed over her parenting skills.
The actress, who recently landed in Mumbai after spending a week in Chennai with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, is being trolled by netizens.
In a video captured by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport, Aishwarya is seen exiting the premises, holding the hand of her 9-year-old daughter, Aaradhya.
Aishwarya's sheer affection for daughter was dubbed excessive pampering by fans who made fun of the actress always holding her daughter.
One YouTube user wrote, " wonder at what age she will stop holding her hand lol"
Another added, "As per usual, she’s clutching onto her daughter for dear life."
Take a look at more:
