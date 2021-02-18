Meet Gurfateh Pirzada: Ahad Raza Mirs doppelganger from India Web Desk | February 18, 2021 'When it comes to stealing hearts, this boy is 'guilty' as charged'

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has announced a new addition to hisDharma Cornerstone Agency and he is has an uncanny resemblance to Ahad Raza Mir.

Gurfateh Pirzada, who made his debut in film Guilty, has joined Karan Johar for his new venture after Tripti Dimrii, the Laila-Majnu star.

"When it comes to stealing hearts, this boy is 'guilty' as charged! We're super excited to havegurfatehpirzadaonboard the #DCASquad and we can't wait to create more magic with him! #DCA" Karan posted on Twitter.

The filmmaker later shared a video introducing the star, "Proud to introduce you to the newest addition to the DCA Squad. Meet Gurfateh Pirzada - bold, suave and with a gaze that'll leave you entranced. He's delivered a powerful performance in Guilty and we can’t wait to see him in action again."

