Web Desk | February 18, 2021

Madhuri Dixit 'shimmers' in embellished saree: See Photo

Bollywood's Dhak Dhak Queen, Madhuri Dixit, has stolen the hearts of all her fans with her latest social media update.

The 53-year-old actress took to her Instagram and shared an ethereal picture of herself in a sequence saree.

Madhuri served sheer grace as she posed in front of the camera with flowing tresses and turquoise earrings.

Netizens, who could not stop gushing over the beauty, showered the diva with loved-up heart and clap emojis.

Take a look: