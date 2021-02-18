Ertugrul filmmakers new series on Jalaluddin Khwarazmshah sparks excitement Web Desk | February 18, 2021 A large number of Pakistanis were introduced to Jalaluddin by Naseem Hijazi's novel "Akhri Chatan"

Uzbekistan has joined hands with Turkey on a new project.

Mendirman Jaloliddin, a series on the life ofJalaluddin Khwarazmshah premiered in Uzbekistan on Sunday



The series has been produced by none other thanMehmet Bozdag, the filmmaker who helmed Dirilis:Ertugrul and Kurulus:Osman.

Social media users in Pakistan were seen sharing Facebook links to the first episode of Mendirman Jaloliddin with Urdu subtitles.

In the first episode, Prince Jalaluddin meets Mangol emperor Genghis Khan during a diplomatic mission sent by his father Sultan Alauddin Khwarazmshah,