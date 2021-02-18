British-Pakistani designer Tan France joins Pakistani shoe brand Atom for latest collection Web Desk | February 18, 2021 Celebrity fashion designer Tan France teams up with Pakistani shoe brand Atom

It is time for East to meet the West as the prominent British-Pakistani fashion designer Tan France has announced to launch a signature collection in his latest collaboration with Pakistani shoe brand, Atoms.





The exciting news was announced on the shoes' official Twitter handle, as well as the Queer Eye's star Instagram. The founders of Atom, Sidra and Waqas’ story went viral on the social media after it was shared by Humans of New York.





The couple from Okara started Atoms with ambition for making unique designs in shoes. The journey becomes interesting as coming from a traditional family background, the couple went on a success ride from Okara, to Lahore, and with luck and hard work, they moved to Silicon Valley in the United States.

Successfully, Atoms is now based in Brooklyn, New York. The latest collab between France & Atoms will be one of its own kind to release a special edition of sneakers. The pre-sale for the special edition shoes will start from February 23 and go on till March 2.

According to the company, the shoes "bring together two of style expert Tan France’s favourite things: Atoms ultra-comfortable white sneakers and stripes."