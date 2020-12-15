Salman Khan, SRK to play RAW agents in upcoming film ‘Pathan Web Desk | December 15, 2020 Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be sharing screen together in ‘Pathan’

According to Times of India, Shah Rukh Khan will be starring in upcoming movie Pathan by Siddharth Anand. Salman Khan will also make a special appearance in the movie.

The upcoming film is about two RAW agents, who would fight against the enemies and both the Khans would play as the agents. Salman would be making cameo as Tiger.

It has been reported that 54-year-old actor would fly to Dubai in January 2021 to shoot for his special appearance. His cameo would be fifteen minutes long.

Moreover, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone would have lead roles in the movie. Other than Pathan, there are many other movies of the two Khans that will be released in the year 2021. These films include Immigration drama by Rajkumar Hirani that will star SRK and Radhe that will star Salman Khan and Disha Patani.