Ali Hamzas latest song ‘Sar Buland celebrates women empowerment Web Desk | February 18, 2021 Ali Hamza celebrates women empowerment in latest released song 'Sar Buland'

Popular Pakistani singer Ali Hamza from Noori band has always delivered the fresh music that offers various colors of life. Be it the classic tracks of 90s including Manwa Re, or the new renditions of Paar Channa De in Coke Studio, Hamza has always bought the best of the music for his listeners.

Hamza’s latest released song Sar Buland is a fresh new vibe of celebrating womanhood and encouraging the girl child to achieve the success in the society.





The song aims for women to hold their heads high and achieve their full potential. Through his music, Hamza has sent this message to invest in women and give daughters the confidence and motivation to move ahead with their careers.





The heartwarming lyrics of the song are penned by Irfan Ahmad Urfi, while Hamza, himself has sung and composed the song.







