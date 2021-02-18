Sara Ali Khan rocks a sizzling red look in her girl gang picture Web Desk | February 18, 2021 Sara Ali Khan shares latest sizzling look in red outfit with her girl gang

Bollywood’s young and talented actress Sara Ali Khan has been an avid social media user as the actress shares her beautiful moments from work and holidays with her millions of fans on various platforms.

The actress, who made her glamorous Bollywood debut in movie Kedarnath, has recently shared a stunning picture with her girl gang. The beautiful ladies are all dressed up in red and holding red roses in their hands. Fans wondered if the Simmba actress has been enjoying her Valentine’s Day evening with her girl gang this year.





While posting the picture on Instagram on Wednesday, she kept left it without caption and just added a bunch of emoticons for her friends.

On Valentine’s Day, while most of the celebrities posted loved-up pictures on social media, the Coolie No 1. star celebrated the day with self-love. She shared a picture of a dessert on her Instagram handle and wished her fans a happy Valentine’s Day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the gorgeous fashion diva will next be seen in Atrangi Re, with actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.