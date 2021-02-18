Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shahs upcoming film ‘The Other title changed to ‘Ajeeb Daastaans Web Desk | February 18, 2021 The Karan Johar produced Netflix film ‘The Other’ title changes to ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’

After the recent success of OTT projects in India, the streaming giant Netflix has announced a number of upcoming originals from many filmmakers for this year.

This year, the famous Indian filmmaker Karan Johar's project will also hit the screens titled The Other. The project has hit the floor with its stunning cast as the production of the film is in works. However, latest report stated that it will be now called Ajeeb Daastaans.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Ajeeb Daastaans is an anthology of four films, reflecting light on relationships and their complexities and signifies the third person in a relationship - the one who breaks it, or, maybe even completes it.

The film is produced by Karan Johar at Dharmatic. The stellar cast includes notable names like Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

The new addition to the cast are Aditi Rao Hydari, Inayat Verma, Abhishek Banerjee and Konkona Sen Sharma. The film will be released this year on Netflix.