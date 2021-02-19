Saif Ali Khan busy collecting toys for baby no.2: See Photo

Saif Ali Khan is all set to welcome baby number two.
On Thursday, the actor was spotted walking towards his apartment in Mumbai with a hand full of colorful toys for his upcoming child with Kareena Kapoor.
The soon-to-be quadfather wore a blue shirt paired with white trousers as he returned from his stroll in the city.
Earlier in the day, Kareena also received a giant pink and blue box as a gift from her friend.
Saif and Kareena, who are parents to four-year-old son Taimur, are days before welcoming another child.
The couple has also shifted across the street to a bigger apartment as to make space for Taimur's young sibling.
