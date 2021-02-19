Deepika Padukone joins the PAWRI horai hai bandwagon with hilarious meme Web Desk | February 19, 2021 "Who did this?" Deepika captioned the picture with a laughing emoticon

Deepika Padukone has shared yet another meme on her social media and her fans cannot stop laughing.

The 35-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Thursday and created a meme out of her childhood picture on the viral #PawriHoraiHai trend.

In the photo, fans could see a close-up of young Deepika Padukone in one picture that read "Yeh hum hain."

In another picture, Deepika was seen with a wooden horse. "Yeh hamara ghoda hai." read the text

In a third zoomed out picture, young Deepika was seen on her wooden horse with a text saying "aur hamari pawri ho rahi hain".

"Who did this?" Deepika captioned the picture with a laughing emoticon.

Fans were quick to respond to this adorable re-creation of the PAWRI meme.

One user wrote:"u r so cute".

Another added: "Excellent mam.. Aap bhi pawry kar rahi ho."

