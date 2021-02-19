Deepika Padukone joins the 'PAWRI horai hai' bandwagon with hilarious meme

Deepika Padukone has shared yet another meme on her social media and her fans cannot stop laughing.
The 35-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Thursday and created a meme out of her childhood picture on the viral #PawriHoraiHai trend.
In the photo, fans could see a close-up of young Deepika Padukone in one picture that read "Yeh hum hain."
In another picture, Deepika was seen with a wooden horse. "Yeh hamara ghoda hai." read the text
In a third zoomed out picture, young Deepika was seen on her wooden horse with a text saying "aur hamari pawri ho rahi hain".
"Who did this?" Deepika captioned the picture with a laughing emoticon.
Fans were quick to respond to this adorable re-creation of the PAWRI meme.
One user wrote:"u r so cute".
Another added: "Excellent mam.. Aap bhi pawry kar rahi ho."
Take a look:
