Parineeti Chopra sheds light on playing five girls in one character in The Girl On The Train Web Desk | February 19, 2021 'She has a new problem in every scene,' says Parineeti

Parineeti Chopra is speaking on the complexities of understanding the character of 'Mira Kapoor.'

The Girl On The Train will be Parineeti's first project on streaming giant Netflix. Talking to PTI on Zoom in a recent interview, the 32-year-old actor said that she feels lucky to be offered a role which is different than her previous movies.

"It is rare to get roles that you might have not played before because people tend to cast you for the things that they have seen on-screen. So when you're writing a script, you go 'Oh I want this character, so let's go to that actor because that person has done it in a film',"



Thanking her directorRibhu Dasgupta, Parineeti went on to reveal how she felt the complexity of her role in every scene she shot. At one point, the Ishaqzaade star felt like she was playing five girls in one.

"With her, no two scenes are the same," she talked about her character Mira Kapoor.

"She has a new problem in every scene, has a different relationship with every character in the film. Depending on who is standing opposite me, I was a different person. That was so exciting because I felt like I was playing five girls in one. There are layers of alcoholism, being mentally messed up," she said.



The film also features actors like Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwari. The Girl On The Train is scheduled to release on February 26.

