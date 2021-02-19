Neha Kakkar touches upon her fight with anxiety: disturbed me a lot Web Desk | February 19, 2021 Kakkar could not control her tears after a soulful performance by one of the contestants on Indian Idol 12

Neha Kakkar touches upon her fight with anxiety: 'disturbed me a lot'

Neha Kakkar is opening up on her share of struggles.

In an Indian Idol 12 episode that aired on Sony Television Network, Kakkar could not control her tears after a soulful performance by one of the contestants.

The performer, who sang Luka Chupi, reminded the Khayal Rakhya Kar singer of her own struggle against anxiety.

“Though I have everything, a nice family, career but my bodily issues always disturbed me a lot and because of which I used to face anxiety issues," said Neha.

It was not only Neha who was teary-eyed after the performance. The young contestant also left her parents in tears after coming face to face with her fears.

“Neha mam has always been very supportive and encouraging from the time I narrated to them that I have anxiety issues. This time when she praised me I was on cloud nine hearing appreciative words from a personality like Neha mam is like dream come true. From now I will give my 200 percent to make sure I don’t let her down,” said the contestant after the performance.