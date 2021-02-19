Mahira Khan dances on PAWRI horai hai with her gals pals: See Video Web Desk | February 19, 2021 'Myyyy new jam You’re suppaaa my love @dananeerr,' write Mahira

Mahira Khan dances on 'PAWRI horai hai' with her gals pals: See Video

It's PAWRI in the house for Mahira Khan.

While everybody is going gaga after the viral #PawriHoraiHai meme, it is Mahira Khan who has added her magic into the trend.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, the 36-year-old star shared a video as she shook a leg with her close friends on the viral PAWRI song.

"Myyyy new jam You’re suppaaa my love dananeerr may your future be bright bright. Shine on! Ameen," she captioned her post while tagging the social media influencer who made the original video.







It's not just Pakistan. The PAWRI fever has taken all of Bollywood too. From Varun Dhawan to Deepika Padukone to Shahid Kapoor, Peshawar's Dananeer has left everybody jamming on her adorable meme.