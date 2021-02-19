PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmis owner Javed Afridi left netizens wondering whats coming next Web Desk | February 19, 2021 Peshawar Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi drop major teaser of what’s coming next on Twitter

With just one more day left as the nation has been waiting to celebrate the biggest festival of cricket in the upcoming sixth installment of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the owner of the popular franchise Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi has announced something big is coming up for his fans and followers on the internet.

Afridi, who is the chief executive of Peshawar Zalmi took to the Twitter and dropped another major teaser, saying "not coming slow," on the Thursday evening.

“ANOTHER BIG ANNOUNCEMENT TONIGHT! GUESS," he wrote in all-caps on Twitter, with his signature bold-red exclamation and question marks. "#NOTCOMINGSLOW," added Afridi.

The Zalmi owner had recently announced that the popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan will be the team’s ambassador in the league once again. However, his latest Instagram post has again gathered all the eyes that Turkish drama serial Ertugrul's lead actor, Esra Bilgic, may join the PSL 2021.

Earlier today, Afridi shared a screenshot of a video call with the famous Turkish star on his Instagram and captioned his Instagram story with, "Pleasure catching up with you Esra."

Moreover, Turkish Airlines has also become the official airline partner of Peshawar Zalmi which the company announced on Thursday.

The cricket league will begin on Feb 20 and all cricket lovers can watch the PSL matches and PSL live stream on Geo Super.