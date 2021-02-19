Pakistani artist Salman Toor makes it to Time100 Next List Web Desk | February 19, 2021 Pakistani-born American painter Salman Toor featured in the Time100 Next List

Pakistani-born American painter Salman Toor has been featured in the TIME100 Next list.

The young artist presented his work in the first solo show at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York.

The artist took to Instagram and expressed his surprise to the success. He also expressed gratitude for receiving the honor.

"Super excited to be included in TIME100 Next 2021 among emerging leaders who are shaping the future," he wrote.





Previously, Toor has had multiple shows both in Pakistan and represented his work in abroad as well. He had also showcased his work at the Lahore Biennale in 2018.

The Time publication praised Toor's talent and wrote, "Toor, who was born in Lahore, Pakistan, and lives in New York City, has made his career subverting the styles of old paintings by centering openly queer men of South Asian descent in an attempt to, as he says in the audio guide for The Star, “play with the idea” of societal norms."

The publication further added, "Now more people than ever are paying attention: the artist recently secured his first solo show at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City, which will be on display through April 2021."

The Aitchison College graduate recently made headlines when he sold his painting in the United States at a whopping price of $822,000, probably the highest ever for a Pakistani artist.

Toor’s painting “Rooftop Party with Ghosts I” was sold at Christie’s post-war and contemporary art sale at the said price against an estimate of $100,000-150,000 on December 3, 2021. Measuring at 46.5 inches by 66 inches, the oil on canvas painting was created by the artist in 2015.

The Time100 Next list is divided into multiple categories — artists, phenoms, leaders, advocates and innovators.