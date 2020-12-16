Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khans new peppy dance number will beat your winter blues Web Desk | December 16, 2020 Just after a day of its release, the track has been dubbed 'song of the year' by fans across the globe.

Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan's new peppy dance number will relieve you through mid-week blues

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's latest song Mummy Kassam dropped yesterday, and fans cannot stop singing to this ultimate cheeky jam.

The track is from Varun Dhawan's upcoming remake of Govinda's Coolie No.1 in 1995. The film that goes by the same title, is releasing under David Dhawan's production house.

Reviving the 1990s, this track has been sung by none other than Udit Narayan along with rapper Ikka Singh and Monali Thakur.

The peppy dance number is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. In an earlier BTS video, Varun revealed Mummy Kassam is a typical massy song that is made to be enjoyed by all.

"Mass masala I have always dreamed of doing a shot like this ever since I saw Prabhudeva dancing in Urvashi thank you Ganesh master and dop007 for this. #mummykassam jackkybhagnani thank u brother ur truly producer no1tanishk_bagchi azeemdayani. ikka I remember when I first heard this song and tune for anyone who loves this mass songs this is a blast thanks boiiissss,” said Varun.





Now that the song is out, fans are already in love with it. Few have even dubbed it as 'song of the year'.

Die hard fans of Varun Dhawan cannot stop gushing over this 'bomb' track. Many in fact took to their Twitter handles to praise the song.

One of the users wrote, “#MummyKassam Loved every bit of it. Udit Narayan sir's magical voice, Ganesh sir's choreography Man dancingWoman dancing Varun_dvn #SaraAliKhan 's superb dance and chemistry Heart with arrowCollision symbol also the colorful set.”



Another fan praised the actors on their new Marathi look, “Hayye this marati look of sara and VD ur orange t shirt look was just so cool and amazing Vee ur dance steps were amazing specially on the car U were superb Then this pic u lifting sara hayeee totally dead Bomb song Song of the year Varun_dvn #MummyKassam.”

Coolie No.1 will hit your OTT platforms on December 25,2020. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, and others in significant roles.