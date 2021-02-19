Ahad Raza Mir opens up about upcoming OTT project ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar with Sajal Aly Web Desk | February 19, 2021 Ahad Raza Mir talks about his upcoming cross-border OTT project ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’

Ahad Raza Mir opens up about upcoming OTT project ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ with Sajal Aly

Pakistani actor and model Ahad Raza Mir has been one of the few successful actors in the country who achieved over-night success after the release of his first drama serial.

The talented actor has become the heartthrob of millions after his stellar performance in blockbuster drama serial Yakeen Ka Safar (YKS) and he received immense praise for his character Dr Asfandyar.

He played the role opposite his now wife and actress Sajal Aly. The duo spread magical chemistry on screen that’s been lauded by their fans.

Recently, in an interview with BBC Urdu, the Aangan actor spoke about his success in Pakistani dramas and also discussed about his upcoming cross-border project, an OTT series titled, Dhoop Ki Deewar.

The 27-year-old said, "For a long time, I was known as Dr Asfi [Dr Asfandyar from YKS], and I would be telling everyone that my name's Ahad.”

Yakeen Ka Safar

He recalled, "If you recall, Dr Asfandyar was essentially the hero of the show. But, he did not do anything heroic. Either he was rude or harsh or just very real.” He also revealed that YKS being his first drama, he has watched the show for three times, including with his foreigner friends and he translated the dialogues for them.

The actor was lauded for his acting in ISPR produced show Ehd-e-Wafa. He was last seen on screen in drama serial YehDil Mera, with co-actors, Sajal, Adnan Siddiqui and Mira Sethi.

Talking about his upcoming OTT project for ZEE5, Dhoop Ki Deewar, Ahad said, "Without giving too much away, the show just tells how people deal with the effects of war. It is about that we don't think about the horrible consequences of war.”

He also noted that it was a difficult shoot, for many reasons. Meanwhile, he expressed his excitement for the show and said, “I am curious about the release date! I wish I knew but hopefully, very soon."

Dhoop Ki Deewar is penned by renowned writer Umera Ahmed and helmed by Haseeb Hasan. The show’s cast includes Ahad and Sajal in lead roles and supported by actors, Samiya Mumtaz, Samina Ahmed, Savera Nadeem and Manzar Sehbai.