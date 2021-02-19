Bollywood stars joins Pakistani influencer Dananeers #PawriHoRahiHai trend Web Desk | February 19, 2021 Bollywood celebrities shared versions of Pakistani influencer Dananeer’s #PawriHoRahiHai trend

Pakistani social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen has taken the internet by storm with her recently viral meme #PawriHoRahiHai.

Netizens and prominent celebrities have been posting their own versions of this hilarious memes.

Not only in Pakistan, but the four seconds video has set the internet ablaze across the border and Bollywood’s top stars have also joined the Pawri Ho Rahi Hai bandwagon with their hilarious responses.

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone posted her childhood pictures edited by one of her fans following the viral meme.





She posted the picture, in which she can be seen sitting on a toy horse ride with the text, “Yeh hum hain, yeh humara ghoda hain, Aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hain.”

The Padmavat famed actress shared the hilarious picture-meme on her Instagram account with the laughing emoji and wrote, “Who made this?”

B Town’s heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra took the viral meme to celebrate his 12 million followers mark on Instagram. The Ek Villain actor shared a meme on his Instagram stories on Thursday. The picture includes a picture of Malhotra with his fans reads, “Yeh main hun… Aur yeh mere fans hai… Aur yeh humari PAWRI horahi hai.”





Earlier on Thursday, the Kabir Singh famed actor Shahid Kapoor had also shared a hilarious video of his team recreating the viral pawrivideo. He posted the video, in which filmmaker Raj and DK and the team of their next online streaming project can be seen enjoying the pawri. The post read: “Faking feku… better words were never said.”





Earlier, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and number of television stars like Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shiavngi Joshi also uploaded funny videos on the viral meme.

The Pakistani meme caught Indian’s attention after Indian rapper Yashraj Mukhate released a funny-musical mash-up of the viral video.

While many Indian celebrities can be seen grooving on the pawri meme, Pakistani celebrities also entertained their fans with their versions of the trending meme.

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan also recreated the video in an epic way. She posted her rendition of dancing and enjoying the pawri with her girl gang. She posted the video on Instagram and captioned it, “You’re suppaaa [super] my love Dananeerr, may your future be bright bright. Shine on! Ameen.”