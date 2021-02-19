Hrithik Roshan recalls being afraid of acting in ‘Jodhaa Akbar Web Desk | February 19, 2021 Hrithik Roshan confessed about being scared of role in ‘Jodhaa Akbar’

Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to celebrate 13 years of Jodhaa Akbar and director Ashutosh Gowarikar’s birthday. The former revealed about being scared of his role in the movie as he thought it was difficult.

The 47-year-old star shared a video clip from the film on the photo-sharing platform and wrote a caption alongside that read as, “Man this movie was difficult . I was shit scared when Ashutosh Gowarikar offered it to me”.

He continued, “Couldn’t understand how he could see someone like me commanding 10,000 soldiers. But then that’s what a director does . He envisions what you can’t . And that’s the reason I did the film . More than the script or story , it was for experiencing what this impossibility would do to me , how it would change me , make me stronger perhaps.”





He further said, “And what I learnt was that to do strong things , you don’t need to be strong in the beginning ! In fact the decision of wanting to be strong comes before . And it MEANS having to choose that which is beyond your ability at the time of choosing. Trusting that the experience itself will do the rest. The challenge then itself creates the stronger you . It’s Magic .Try it [sic].”