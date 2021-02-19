Yasir Hussain calls out TV host after Samar Khan was mistreated Web Desk | February 19, 2021 Yasir Hussain urged TV hosts to treat sportspersons with respect following Samar Khan’s viral video

Pakistani actor, Yasir Hussain took to Instagram and spoke out about how TV channels mistreat the young athletes after cyclist Samar Khan’s video went viral in which she complained about being disrespected by a TV host.

Khan became the first female in 2016 to cycle atop 4,500 metres high Biafo Glacier in Karakoram Mountains worldwide.

However, the cyclist recently made a video in which she complained about how she was treated at a TV Show. In the video she said, “I have just returned from a TV show whose host did not know my name or my profile. But they want me to be on their show. I became a part of a race where athletes were kept in one room like animals, without basic facilities and people with a great fan following were kept in another room with topnotch facilities. This is not the first time, neither am I the first athlete to have encountered something like this in the past four-five years”.

Moreover, Hussain took to Instagram and wrote on his story, “They must’ve asked her stupid questions. Forget it Samar Khan, aap apna kaam karti rahen (you continue doing your own work). Aap hamara fakhar hain (You are our pride)”.







