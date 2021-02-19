Pakistan horror film ‘Maya: The Myth releases on Amazon Prime Web Desk | February 19, 2021 Pakistan horror film ‘Maya: The Myth’ is a story of a young girl possessed by evil

Pakistan horror film ‘Maya: The Myth’ releases on Amazon Prime

The trend of classic cinema has been under drastic change as the COVID-19 pandemic continued.

These days, all the big budgeted movies from Hollywood and Bollywood have been released on digital platforms.

Following the new trend, the Pakistani cinema has also been taking a shift towards the digital platforms.

Recently, a Pakistani horror film, Maya: The Myth has been released on the online streaming service Amazon Prime.

The movie is apparently based on real life events and narrates the story of a young Pakistani Hindu girl named Padmani. The trailer gives a glimpse of young Padmani hearing frightening noises underneath the floorboards of her room.

The scary story turns more intense as one night these sounds turn into an evil voice and ask for the sacrifice of Padmani’s unborn child.

The movie is directed by Shaquille Arslan Ali and the cast includes, M. Ashraf, Hadiya Khan, Maa and Faisal Junejo in lead roles.

Maya: The Myth has been released on February 16 and is available for Amazon Prime subscribers. Watch the trailer here.







