Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan receives tons of gifts ahead of second childs birth Web Desk | February 19, 2021 Kareena Kapoor Khan expresses gratitude for the gifts ahead the birth of her second child

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has been enjoying her soon-to-be-mommy time as she is expecting her second child with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan.

The actress, who is already mother of 3-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan has recently shared the pictures of beautiful and adorable gifts, she has received ahead the birth of her second baby. It truly looks like that the Ki & Ka actress’ fans and Bollywood celebs has showered their endless love and blessings as they have sent her tons of gifts for the mother and baby.

The soon-to-be-mom shared pictures of beautiful presents on her Instagram handle. She captioned the picture ‘Thank you Poonie’, her dear friend who blessed her with the gifts. The presents contains a complete mother-to-be kit and other super adorable items for the mother and baby.

The reports have confirmed that the 3 idiots actress could be due any moment now. Kareena and her entire family have been super excited for the arrival of the little one. The couple has recently shifted to their new home ahead the birth of their second baby.