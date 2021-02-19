Amar Khan highlights issue of wage gap in Pakistani showbiz industry Web Desk | February 19, 2021 Amar Khan claimed female actresses get paid more than male actors in Pakistani entertainment industry

Amar Khan highlights issue of wage gap in Pakistani showbiz industry

Pakistani actress, Amar Khan appeared in an interview and talked about the gender pay gap in Pakistani entertainment industry. As per Khan, female actors are paid more than male actors.

Khan stated, “I think we do not even make enough money from films and other mediums as compared to what we make from TV.”

She went on, “Unlike cinema and theater, television is a running industry; so we get paid well. We get paid more than the man of that same drama. Women are paid more in dramas.”

She added, “If there is Saba Qamar or Sajal Aly or Mahira Khan or Mehwish Hayat or any other actor of that same caliber such as Yumna Zaidi, I know from my resources that they would get paid more than the male lead of that drama.”

The actress further said, “This is one of the few industries where women are paid a very handsome amount which is sometimes more than their male counterparts. In Pakistan, content heads and channel owners are women, so this is already a very empowered industry.”

Amar also revealed that women actresses in Pakistan are offered more commercial as compared to male actors.