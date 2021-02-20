Priyanka Chopra never depended on a hero for stardom Web Desk | February 20, 2021 'My journey is very individual to my choice and moods at that point,' says Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra is more than just an actress.

The 38-year-old star, who has made her mark in both Bollywood and Hollywood, is currently busy promoting her memoir Unfinished.

With her autobiography becoming New York's best seller within a week, Priyanka graced her presence at theJaipur Literature Festival to discuss her enigmatic strength.

Priyanka, who juggles through acting, singing, philanthropy and now writing, says she never lets her work define who she is.

“I am never defined by my work, which is why I have the ability to do multiple things. I never believed that if my next film doesn’t do well, or if I don’t get the leading part in a movie, my career is over. I have never ever felt that. I was raised with enough confidence to know that I can pivot into anything else. I can choose to do anything I want,” she said.



Priyanka further went on to explain that her career has never depended on her male co-stars. Hence, there has never been a project theQuantico star chose because of its starry cast.

“My career has never depended on my co-actors. I have never needed to do a movie with a particular hero or a particular guy for my career to go forward. I have chosen various kinds of films, various kinds of parts -- big parts, small parts, big directors, small directors, indie movies, non genre films. My journey is very individual to my choice and moods at that point," she concluded.



Priyanka is known for essaying powerful female characters in Bollywood. Some of her famous movies include Fashion, Bajirao Mastani and Barfi.