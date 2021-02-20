Ranveer Singhs 83 to hit theatres in June 2021 Web Desk | February 20, 2021 The actor shared a larger-than-life poster of his upcoming sports drama

Ranveer Singh has officially announced the release date of his much-anticipated film '83.

Taking to his Instagram on Friday, the actor shared a larger-than-life poster of his upcoming sports drama as she captioned:

“June 4th, 2021!!!! in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. See you in cinemas!!! #ThisIs83,” he wrote, tagging the entire team of the film.



The movie, which was shot in 2020, was not released in the year owing to the pandemic. Director Kabir Khan, who aimed for a golden cinematic experience, delayed the release date until further notice.





'83 is a biopic on the life of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, who single handedly made India win its first World Cup in 1983.