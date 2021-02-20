Virat Kohli only wants to be with Anushka Sharma after everything is done and dusted Web Desk | February 20, 2021 'We love being with each other. There is no other explanation for it at all,' says Virat

Virat Kohli only wants to be with Anushka Sharma after 'everything is done and dusted'

Virat Kohli deems wife Anushka Sharma his ultimate 'pillar of strength.'

The couple, who has recently welcomed a baby girl Vamika in January, has developed understanding of each other's feelings through their similar share of struggles.

“We love being with each other. There is no other explanation for it at all. We realise more and more as we grow in life that it is really spending quality time together that matters at the end of the day because you are together for life,” he said.

Expressing how Anushka helps him give 'clarity' and 'focus' in life, the Indian cricketer says it is the only thing that matters at the end of the day.

“You are in this journey forever. Everything else that you do is a part of it. You continue walking on that path together years after everything is done and dusted. Your family is growing, everything is moving on, but still, you are two people that chose to be with each other, chose to come together and move on in life, move forward from there on,” he added.

After dating for four years, Virat and Anushka tied the knot in Italy in 2017. The lovebirds met on the sets of a shampoo commerical in 2013.