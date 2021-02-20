Esra Bilgic is the face of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 6 Web Desk | February 20, 2021 Afridi later went on to announce the official release of the Peshawar Zalmi anthem

Esra Bilgic is the face of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 6

It is official! Esra Bilgic is representing Peshawar Zalmi as its brand ambassador for PSL 6.

After sparking much frenzy amongst Pakistanis, Esra has officially joined hands with the 'Khpal' team for the upcoming season of PSL.

The news was made official after Javed Afridi, the owner of the Pakhtun team, took to his Twitter on Friday and welcomed Pakistan's Halime Sultan to the Zalmi clan.

WELCOME ESRA BILGIC esbilgic TO THE ZALMI FAMILY," he captioned.





































Afridi later went on to announce the official release of the Peshawar Zalmi anthem with all of the ambassadors.

"NOTE : ZALMI ANTHEM TONIGHT WITH ALL THE AMBASSADORS," he wrote.



Esra Bilgic essayed role of Halime Sultan, a Seljuk warrior and the wife of Ertugrul in blockbuster Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul. The show, that also continues to air on PTV, has won the hearts of millions of Pakistanis.