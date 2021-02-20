Mahira Khan launches the teaser of Baarwan Khiladi: Watch here Web Desk | February 20, 2021 The 59-second teaser revealed the heroic storyline of passion, emotion, love and victory

Mahira Khan's much-anticipated web seriesBaarwan Khiladiis out with a blockbuster teaser.

Featuring actors like Sarmad Khoosat, Daniyal Zafar, Shahveer Jafry and Kinza Hashmi, the teaser promises entertainment and more.





Taking to her Instagram last night, the Humsafarstar wrote "Bismillah," as she shared the official teaser of the sports flick.

The 59-second teaser revealed the heroic storyline of passion, emotion, love and victory.







For the unversed, Mahira Khan has presented the series under the banner of her new production venture, Soul-Fry films.



“I’m nervous and excited to share with all of you my first venture into production. I would have no one better to be my co-pilot on this trip with me other than Nina Kashif,” said Mahira.

