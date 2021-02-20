Celebrities pay emotional tribute to mountaineer Ali Sadpara after family announces death Web Desk | February 20, 2021 Nation unites to pay tribute to mountaineer Ali Sadpara

Celebrities pay emotional tribute to mountaineer Ali Sadpara after family announces death

For days, the nation has been praying and wishing for the safe return of Pakistan’s legendary mountain climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara and his team. The search for three climbers was officially called off on Thursday as their families declared the trio dead on the deadliest peak of K2.

The tragic news left the netizens in tears. To express this grief and loss of the Pakistani hero, many turned to Twitter and paid tribute to the unsung hero of the mountains, Ali Sadpara.





Prominent Pakistani celebrities including, Humayun Saeed, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ushna Shah, Veena Malik and others paid tribute to Sadpara.

Earlier, singer and actor Ali Zafar has paid an emotional-musical tribute to Sadpara, with song Paharon Ki Qasam,originally sung by Kamal Masood. The music video featured a series of shots of Sadpara, and the glorious mountains he climbed in his life.

Sadpara, Iceland's John Snorri, and Chile's Juan Pablo Mohr had started their attempt for the final summit in the early hours of February 5. The trio was last seen near the Bottleneck area of K2. The government of Pakistan had also run the biggest search and rescue operation, believed to be one of the longest in the history of mountaineering.