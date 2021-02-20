Ali Gul Pir teams up with international musicians from eight countries for latest song Web Desk | February 20, 2021 Comedian and singer Ali Gul Pir joins international musicians from eight countries for latest song 'Pride'

Ali Gul Pir teams up with international musicians from eight countries for latest song

Prominent Pakistani rapper and singer Ali Gul Pir has recently revealed his latest venture as he had collaborated with international music composers from eight different countries for his latest music anthem. The comedian has dropped the teaser of song title, Pride, featuring an American musician Aaron English.

The rapper, who gained fame across the nation with his political satire song Waderey Ka Beta, in which he poked an elite class of society, has took to social media on Friday and revealed that he along with musicians from eight other countries collaborated on Pride.





Taking to IG handle, he wrote, "In March 2020, while being stuck in Belgium because of Covid travel restrictions, I met Aaron English from Nashville, USA whose Europe tour was now cancelled and we became friends."

"A year later, nine musicians (including me) from eight countries come together to make one song," he added and shared the audio link of Pride.





Musician Aaron also took to Instagram and wrote, "11 months ago I was stranded in Belgium, my European tour canceled due to the start of the pandemic. I met a Pakistani hip-hop star who was also stranded, en route to his soon-to-be-cancelled US tour."

He also added, "I started thinking about a international collaboration - something we could all do long distance, at home, with all of our tours cancelled and the recording studios closed."

Pride’s lyrics were penned down by English, Nazizi Hirji and Gul Pir. The collaborating artists are from eight countries are; Aaron English and Mathew Burgess from the US, Hijri from Kenya, Gul Pir from Pakistan, Vladimir Bodunov from Belarus, Mattia Saravo from Italy, Henning Pauly and Haida Gwai from Germany, Toby Sanmiya from Canada and Sam Mehan from Australia.

Listen to the full song here.







