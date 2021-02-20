Mansha Pasha shares jaw-dropping fitness moves in latest IG video Web Desk | February 20, 2021 Mansha Pasha shares fitness routine with fans, motivating to stay fit and healthy

Pakistani actress and model Mansha Pasha has successfully taken over the hearts of her millions of fans with her stunning acting and charming personality.

The actress who stunned the audience as well as critics with her stellar acting performance in Geo Entertainment’s Laal Kaoobtar and also successfully bagged best actress nominations in Lux Style Awards 2021, has been a fan favorite for her cute looks and well-maintained figure.

Mansha, who was last seen on screen in drama serial Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida gathered all the attention for her fitness and unique styling throughout her on-screen presence.

Recently, the actress has shared some of her jaw-dropping fitness moves on Instagram, to give some much-needed motivation to her fans.

Inspiring her fans to take care of their health and fitness, the Chalay Thay Saath actress turned out to be a true fitness expert as she shared glimpses from her gym routine. In the recent workout video, Mansha can be seen doing tough exercises to maintain her perfect figure.

