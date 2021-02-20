Priyanka Chopra-Jonas enjoys quality time with her pet dogs, shares adorable picture Web Desk | February 20, 2021 Priyanka Chopra-Jonas enjoys relaxing time with her pet dogs at home

Superstar Priyanka Chopra-Jonas is currently busy receiving all the love and praises for her recently released memoir titled,Unfinished. The global icon has won million of hearts across the globe with her amazing acting talent and now, she has been lauded for speaking her heart out in such a touching manner.

Her memoir has made to the New York Times Bestseller shelf now and amidst of all the busy schedules of work, PeeCee has taken out her time spend some adorable moments with her pets.

Known as an avid social media user, the Quantico star has shared her moments spending quality time with her pet dogs and left fans in awe. She shared a candid picture on her Instagram Stories, in which she is happy with her pet dogs.

The Fashion star added a caption with the post, “puppy puddle.” She can be seen wearing a casual black hoodie and green PJs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has been lauded for her outstanding acting in Netflix’s The White Tiger. Her other lined up Hollywood projects include, Text for You and Matrix 4