Producers call off plans of ‘Heropanti 2 shoot abroad due to surge in COVID-19 cases Web Desk | February 20, 2021 Producer Sajid Nadiadwala calls off plans of ‘Heropanti 2’ shoot in abroad due to COVID-19 cases

Producers call off plans of ‘Heropanti 2’ shoot abroad due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Bollywood’s super-talented actor Tiger Shroff has been all set to begin shoot for the sequel of his blockbuster debut film Heropanti 2.However, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the shoot of the film has been delayed till December.

After decrease in cases, where film industry has been resuming to the routine work following all the SOPs, renowned producer Sajid Nadiadwala has announced to drop the plans of Heropanti 2 shootsabroad.

As per Bollywood Hungama reported, the producer Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan have dropped plans to shoot Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer film, which was planned to be shot in various parts of Europe due to rise in cases of coronavirus.

The producers have announced to manage locations within India as going to Europe will be a critical risk for the cast and crew’s health. The report further said that, “Shooting all over Europe is not only unwise at this point of time, it’s also unnecessarily expensive. We should explore more of the locations in India. And that’s what we are doing in Heropanti 2.”

The WAR actor will be reunited with his Student of the Year 2 co-star Sutaria in the upcoming sequel. Previously, Heropanti was released in 2014 starring Shroff and actress Kriti Sanon.