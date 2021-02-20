How to watch PSL 2021 Live Opening Ceremony Web Desk | February 20, 2021 PSL 2021 Live Stream: Watch the Opening Ceremony and more here

How to watch PSL 2021 Opening Ceremony

The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) has begun begin with a glitzy opening ceremony at 6.45 PM.

Fans will get to see Atif Aslam, Humaima Malik and rapper Imran Khan alongside PSL 2021 anthem stars that include Young Stunners, Aima Baig and Naseebo Lal.

Before the ceremony kicked off, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement, “The first four ceremonies were held at the Dubai International Stadium while the 2020 opening ceremony was staged at the National Stadium, Karachi and the same venue will play host to the 2021 ceremony.”

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there won’t be any live opening ceremony but viewers will get to watch a pre-recorded show which was filmed in Turkey.

Viewers can watch the opening ceremony on GeoSuper.tv and also on Geo Super on their televisions. The ceremony is set to begin at 6.45pm PST.

The match’s toss is scheduled to take place at 7.30pm and the first ball will be bowled at 8pm.

Watch live streaming below:

PSL 2021 live: Watch Geo Super Live Streaming, Live Score, Updates, Geosuper.tv





