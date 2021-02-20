Demi Lovato recalls near fatal drug overdose Web Desk | February 20, 2021 Demi Lovato suffered from a heart attack, three strokes and some brain damage after drug overdose

On Wednesday, while promoting documentary titled Dancing with the Devil, Demi Lovato shared about her near fatal 2018 overdose in an online interview.

The 28-year-old said, “I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes.”

“For the past couple of years, I’ve heard a lot of stories about my life and what people think has happened. I wanted to set the record straight and reveal it all for my fans. I was left with brain damage and I still feel the effects of that,” she continued.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer also revealed that she can’t drive because of unclear vision.

In 2018, Lovato was found unconscious at her house from drug overdose.

Moreover, the new documentary will release on YouTube on 23rd march and in the fourth part of documentary the singer will discuss about her traumas.