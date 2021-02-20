Pakistani model Alyzeh Gabol is now married Web Desk | February 20, 2021 Model Alyzeh Gabol looked stunning at Nikkah Ceremony in Dubai

Pakistani Model Alyzeh Gabol took to Instagram and posted pictures of her Nikkah Ceremony that took place recently in Dubai.

The model looked exquisite on her Nikkah in an all-white ensemble. However, it seemed like the couple had an intimate ceremony.

Gabol shared two pictures, in one photo her husband can be seen placing ring on the model’s left hand and in other photo she can be seen signing her Nikkah documents.





The mother-of-one wrote a caption alongside the picture that read as, “New beginnings. Alhamdullilah”.

Moreover, Alyzeh has not yet revealed who her husband and fans are eager to know details about the mystery guy.

Many celebrities and fans wished and congratulated the couple on getting married.