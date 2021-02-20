Nadia Jamil wishes father birthday with throwback photos Web Desk | February 20, 2021 Nadia Jamil wrote heartwarming birthday wish for father

Renowned Pakistani actress, Nadia Jamil took to Instagram and penned an emotional note for her father on his birthday.

Jamil also shared some pictures from childhood while wishing her father. Her caption alongside the post read as, “Happy happy birthday to my beautiful Abu, from who I learned the desire to love the sun, stars, The Divine, my beloved, everything and the patience to find peace in most situation”.

“My romantic Abu, who taught us never to fall for wealth but to enjoy the wealth of feeling intensely.





"May he live many many years more with his beloved Nuscie Jamil,” she added.

“May we sing many songs together, brain storm endlessly and discuss Rumi and Arabi over tea and rusks. I love you Jalil Jamil, you wonderful man.” she concluded.

The actress was previously diagnosed with breast cancer but she successfully fought the cancer and is now planning to make a small screen comeback.