Deepika Padukone reveals Ranveer Singh called this award-winning series rubbish Web Desk | February 21, 2021 'And then it won an Emmy, and he was like oh', says Deepika

Deepika Padukone reveals Ranveer Singh called this award-winning series 'rubbish'

Deepika is talking about her favorites TV shows.

The 35-year-old actress, who changed the entire outlook of her Instagram on New Year's Eve, has released a new vlog style video.

Speaking on her lockdown routine with husband Ranveer Singh, the Padmavat actress dished out that some interesting details.

The actress revealed Ranveer called multi-award winning show Schitt's Creek 'rubbish'.

"During lockdown, I was like .'this looks like a really good show and we should watch it'. And he had no interest. He said it looks like rubbish," she told her fans.





"And then it won an Emmy, and he was like 'oh, we have to watch Schitt's Creek'," she laughed.



Deepika went on to reveal that the couple's safe choice eventually landed on The Crown.