Karachi Kings win against Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6 opening match Web Desk | February 21, 2021 The match shortly began after PSL 6 blockbuster virtual opening ceremony.

Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators in the opening match of this Pakistan Super League 2021.

The match, that was held at National Stadium Karachi, shortly began after PSL 6 blockbuster virtual opening ceremony.

Quetta Gladiators started the game with their batting and lost wickets at frequent intervals. Giving a target of 122 runs to the rival team, the Gladiators were already in hot waters.

In response, the Kings' run chase was performed remarkably. Despite losing the early wicket of Sharjeel Khan, they immediately got back in form, reaching their target with more than six overs and seven wickets to spare.



Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza were the on-field umpires for the today's opener, Rashid Riaz was the third umpire, Asif Yaqoob the fourth umpire and former Sri Lankan opener Roshan Mahanama delivered his services as the match referee.

