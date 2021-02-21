From Esra Bilgic To Mahira Khan: Peshawar Zalmi PSL 6 anthem is here to win Web Desk | February 21, 2021 The song is an interesting mixture of electronic music and heavy rock

From Esra Bilgic To Mahira Khan: Peshawar Zalmi PSL 6 anthem is here to win

The 'Khpal' team is here to rule the 'Kingdom'.

Peshawar Zalmi has entered PSL 6 with star-studded brand ambassadors and an anthem that will surely give you goosebumps.

The anthem Kingdom, sung byyoung maestro Abdullah Siddiqui ft Altamash is truly one-of-a-kind in the PSL history of six years.

As if the vocals were not enough, the song also features Turkish star Esra Bilgic and Pakistan's sweetheart Mahira Khan.

The duo is also joined by the multi-talented Hania Amir, who appears in a fearless avatar.

The song is an unusual but interesting mixture ofelectronic music and heavy rock.

Take a look:







