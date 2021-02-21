What is Dananeer Mobeens favorite PSL team?: Read Inside Web Desk | February 21, 2021 'Yellow is the official colour of the season,' says Dananeer

Is Dananeer Mobeen is officially endorsing the 'yellow storm' ahead of PSL 6.

The pakhtun bombshell, who became Pakistan's favorite meme-creator overnight with her #PawriHoraiHai video, is a strong supporter of PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi.

“Yellow is the official colour of the season! Can you guess what’s coming next? #Zkingdom” wrote Dananeer in a yellow outfit.

However, the news is yet to be confirmed by the PSL franchise itself.





Mahira Khan, Hania Amir, and Ali Rehman Khan have already joined the “Zkingdom”.

On Friday, famous Turkish TV star Esra Bilgic joined Peshawar Zalmi’s “Yellow Storm” after multiple teasers given by the franchise owner Javed Afridi.