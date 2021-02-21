Inside the groovy opening ceremony of PSL 6 Web Desk | February 21, 2021 The ceremony kick-started with opening note from PCB chairman Ehsan Mani

Pakistan Super League's opening night was a ball for all.

The ceremony kick-started with opening note from PCB chairmanEhsan Mani.

"We welcome you to Pakistan and know that you will take back very fond memories of your stay here and look forward to seeing you again next year."

"This year, matches are only being played in Karachi and Lahore. Only 7,500 people will be able to attend matches in Karachi and 5,500 in Lahore due to the coronavirus," he said, adding that he was hopeful the situation would improve and allow more fans to attend matches.

Before signing off, Mani wished a very goodluck to all of the six PSL franchises.

The event was then graced by Atif Aslam, who set the stage on fire with his powerful vocals.Crooning to some of his famous songs, the singer swept everybody off their feet.

It was the Bewafaa singer, Imran Khan, who joined next. The hitmaker sung his widely-loved single Amplifier alongside Pakistani actress Humaima Malick.

The star-studded lineup came to an end with this year's PSL official anthem,Groove Mera. Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunner sent waves through fans with their mind-blowing performance.

Soon to be accompanied by the opening match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators, the ceremony concluded with massive fireworks.