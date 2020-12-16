Priyanka Chopra flaunts makeup-free face as she shoots for Text For You Web Desk | December 16, 2020 The actress donned a no-makeup look in a mirror selfie while she prepared to get ready in her vanity.

Priyanka Chopra goes zero makeup in her latest picture

Priyanka Chopra, the goddess of glam has gone all natural in her latest social media update.

In an Instagram Story, the Baywatch actress gave her fans a sneak peek into the sets of her upcoming film Text For You.

The actress donned a no-makeup look in a mirror selfie while she prepared to get ready in her vanity van.

“Must watch,” captioned Priyanka alongside the picture

For the unversed, Text For You is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit SMS Fur Dic. The film is headed under the direction of Jim Strouse and castshim, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in significant roles.