Its a boy! Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcome their second baby Web Desk | February 21, 2021 Kareena Kapoor-Khan and Saif Ali Khan blessed with second baby boy

It’s a boy! Kareena Kapoor-Khan & Saif Ali Khan welcome their second baby

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband and actor Saif Ali Khan have welcomed their second child on Sunday morning. The couple become parents to a baby boy.

According to Indian media reports, the Jab We Met actress was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday night and delivered the babyearly Sunday morning, February 21.

Kareena and Saif had first become parents in 2016 with the birth of their son Taimur Ali Khan. Last year, during lockdown, the couple announced that they are expecting their second baby and will soon become a family of four.

After the good news broke early this morning, fans and couple’s fellow celebrity colleagues have showered their social media handles with congratulatory messages and love and wishes for the beautiful family.

While Kareena set major maternity goals during her pregnancy, her fans and followers are super excited to see a glimpse of the newborn and the mother.

During her pregnancy, Bebo also announced to publish her first pregnancy book titled, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible which is set to release in 2021.