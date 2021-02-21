Priyanka Chopra-Jonas sends sweet surprise to Nick Jonas ahead of his ‘SNL appearance Web Desk | February 21, 2021 Priyanka Chopra-Jonas surprises Nick Jonas celebrating his ‘SNL’ appearance

Superstar Priyanka Chopra-Jonas has already set major relationship goals as she leaves no opportunity to express her love for her husband and singer Nick Jonas.

Despite being away for miles from each other, these love birds never miss any moment to express the joy of togetherness forever. Recently, PeeCee has planned another lovely surprise for the popular American singer ahead of his biggest opportunity to appear on the popular show Saturday Night Live

The White Tiger actress had a sweet surprise for husband Nick as he has been gearing up to host and appear as musical guest on SNL. This will be the first-time-opportunity for Nick to host and be a part as a musical guest on the much loved show.

The Quantico did not miss this moment to celebrate for her husband and despite being in London, she surprised Nick with a thoughtful romantic gift. She decorated their home with balloons 'Congratulations Nick' written on them and also had a beautiful arch of balloons spelled out as SNL in their living room.





Surprised and amazed to see his wife’s love, Nick shared the video on Instagram and said, "So, this happened," and then move into their place to give his fans a complete look at Priyanka's surprise. He captioned it, "My wife surprised me (all the way from London) with this today. thank you priyankachopra you’re the best. SNL here we come!"

Sharing the SNL announcement on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, "So proud."



