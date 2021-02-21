Imtiaz Alis ‘Highway turns 7, Alia Bhatt recreates her iconic ‘Patakha Guddi moment Web Desk | February 21, 2021 Alia Bhatt recreates scene from 'Highway' as film completes seven years

Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Highway’ turns 7, Alia Bhatt recreates her iconic ‘Patakha Guddi’ moment

Imtiaz Ali’s written and directed film Highway has completed seven years on this day. The film that featured a unique story with outstanding acting performances by the lead actors has been one of the most critically acclaimed film by the Rockstar director.

Highway gave Bollywood’s most talented actress Alia Bhatt a new milestone of versatility as she delivered stellar acting in the film, portraying the character of Veera Tripathi. The film’s iconic music by AR Rahman has been everyone’s favorite till date.

While celebrating the successful seven years of Highway, recently Alia shared a recreated version of her iconic Highway scene. She has shared a candid video on her Instagram Stories and we can listen the song Patakha Guddi playing in the background.

While posing similar from the movie, the Kalank actress captioned it, "Celebrating 7 years of highway..." Alia can be seen without makeup in the video. She has recorded this candid shot by looking in the rear view mirror, during her road journey.

In another IG Story, the Raazi actress also asked her fans which of Highway's songs are their favorite. She posted the list of tracks including, Patakha Guddi, Maahi Ve, Kahaan Hoon Main, Sooha Saaha, Heera, Tu Kuja or any other soundtrack from the film.

Highway featured Randeep Hooda playing the male lead character of Mahabir Bhati.

On the work front, Alia is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has also wrapped up the shoot of her most anticipated film Brahmastra.