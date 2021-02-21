Noor Bukhari claps back at online criticism for her recent hijab pictures Web Desk | February 21, 2021 Noor Bukhari responds on online criticism for her recent hijab pictures

One of Lollywood’s successful actresses, Noor Bukhari, who had bid farewell to showbiz to follow the path of Islam, has been under fire over her latest pictures on the internet.





Earlier, she had shared pictures of herself dressed in a heavily embellished ivory mesh dress as she attended a close friend’s wedding on Friday.





Her dress and her choice of hijab have sparked a debate on social media as most of the internet users claimed to be ethically immoral, considering her religious stance. She opted for a turban-style Hijab, which is a famous Hijab styles throughout the world which are worn by Muslim women especially in Africa and now in Pakistan as well.

Noor recently took her Instagram story to give a shut call to the haters and asked them not to look at her pictures who don’t like her hijab. Noor cleared that only Allah knows her intention.

“I have to give an answer in my grave. If anyone has a problem with my hijab so that they do not see me. I know my true intentions and only He who has the right to judge, Allah,” she responded to the criticism.

Famed Pakistani drama actress Nausheen Shah also backed Noor for her choice and slammed the online haters in her post on Instagram Stories.



