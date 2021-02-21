Komal Rizvi gears up for onscreen comeback Web Desk | February 21, 2021 Komal Rizvi is all ready to make small screen comeback

Komal Rizvi gears up for onscreen comeback

Pakistani singer, Komal Rizvi took to Instagram and announced that she will be making comeback on the small screen.

Rizvi shared a photo on Instagram, in which she can be seen with the cast of upcoming drama serial including Danyal Zafar, Juvaria Abbasi, Alizeh Shah, Saife Hasan and director Aabis Raza.

The singer posted a boomerang as well, captioning it as “When your bored on SET [sic]”.





Komal also asked her followers to watch her upcoming TV drama during Ramadan ‘for some family fun’.





Moreover, the name of the drama has not yet been revealed but it seems like it is a comedy drama.

Rizvi has previously worked in many dramas including Hawaain, Samandar Hai Darmiyan, Lehrein and Teesra Peher.

However, Komal made debut in music with song Bauji bauji bhangra saaday naal paoji in 1999.