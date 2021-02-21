Pakistani short film One Last Shot receives praise worldwide Web Desk | February 21, 2021 Award-winning Pakistani short film 'One Last Shot’ receives praise worldwide

Pakistani TV dramas and films have been thriving and a lot of young and fresh actors are winning audiences’ praise for their acting and impressive personalities. In this current scenario, Pakistani industry has been too trying to make a shift towards digital streaming platforms and producing fresh content including OTT series and short films.

Recently, a Pakistani released short film titled One Last Shot has been able to earn praise all over the world. The actor and filmmaker Saram Jaffery’s film has been presented at many international festivals including, International Film Festivals Circuit. The film has won multiple awards in the US at New York Film Awards 2020, Los Angeles Film Awards 2020 for Best Acting, Best Drama and Best Narrative.

The Lahore based Jaffery is one of the new emerging talent, who has made his country proud on international forums and opened new opportunities for Pakistan’s growing digital content.





The film is based on the real-life story of a struggling musician, hailed from a South Asian background. Jaffery has played the lead role of a struggling musician (Faraz) opposite Aniqa Kwaja, who marked her debut with this film.

One Last Shot has also won Best Canadian Short Film and Viewers Choice Award at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, Best Romantic Drama in India at Calcutta International Cult Film Festival and at Oniros Film Awards in Italy. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video for USA and UK subscribers.